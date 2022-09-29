Peirce, Hodgson lead qualifiers at SA Amateur

29 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

South Australians Caitlin Peirce and Joseph Hodgson are the lead qualifiers from the 36-hole stroke play section of the South Australian Amateur at Tanunda Pines Golf Club in the Barossa Valley.

Karrie Webb scholarship recipient Peirce secured stroke play honours with a birdie at the 36th hole to finish two-over after shooting rounds of 73 and 75.

The Royal Adelaide member was one shot clear of South Australian teammate Amelia Whinney from Grange Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club's Konomi Matsumoto.

Kooyonga's Hodgson's remarkable six-under second round of 66, which included an eagle and five birdies, launched him into top spot heading into the match play rounds after opening the tournament with an even-par 72.

The Illinois State University student finished two shots ahead of Yarra Yarra's Phoenix Campbell, while fellow South Australian Jack Buchanan of Glenelg was a further shot back.

The match play rounds are currently under way with the Round of 16 (for the men only) and the quarter-finals to be played on Thursday before the semi-finals and finals on Friday.