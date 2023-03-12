Peirce finishes top 15 at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

12 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Caitlin Peirce has ended the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific as the best of the Australians with a tied 13th finish at The Singapore Island Country Club.

Peirce was even-par at the conclusion of the 72nd hole - 14 shots behind runaway winner Eila Galitsky of Thailand who has earned herself exemptions for three of the five women's majors - after shooting a one-under par final round of 71.

The South Australian, who is also a Karrie Webb scholarship recipient and studies agricultural science at the University of Adelaide, showcased her ability to score with five birdies on Sunday to add to her rounds of 71, 72 and 74 earlier in the week.

Keeley Marx was the next best of the Australians as she came in a tie for 25th at four-over par.

The Victorian - who is off to the United States to play collegiate golf for Iowa State later in the year - started the final round of her maiden appearance in the event at even-par but she lost her way with 41 on the back nine.

"I started off pretty solid honestly. I was one-under with five holes to play and then made a couple of double bogeys so it was a pretty stressful finish unfortunately to what a great week it has been," Marx said.

A further shot back was Sarah Hammett who also started the day at even-par and fell down the leaderboard with 41 on the back nine.

The Gold Coast teenager is one of the top prospects in Australian golf and despite fading away in her final round she acted on her potential throughout the week with rounds of 72, 71, 73 and 77.

Fellow teenager Jazy Roberts was the only other Australian to make the cut - after Justice Bosio and Abbie Teasdale missed by a shot - and she also shot a final round 77 to finish 16-over in her debut in international competition.