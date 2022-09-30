Peirce, Buchanan win SA Amateur

30 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

Hometown heroes Caitlin Peirce and Jack Buchanan have taken out the South Australian Amateur in impressive fashion at Tanunda Pines Golf Club in the Barossa Valley.

Both finals were all-South Australian affairs as Peirce defeated state teammate Amelia Whinney 4&3, while Buchanan got the better of Kooyonga's Joseph Hodgson, who earned stroke play honours alongside Peirce on Wednesday.

Karrie Webb Scholarship recipient Peirce took the lead on the third hole and never let up to triumph in a World Amateur Golf Ranking event for the third time this year.

"It was a lot of fun. It's been a while since it was four South Australians in the final so it was a good day," Peirce said.

"It was a little bit weird. It's probably the first time I've played against Amelia even though we're from the same state but it was a lot of fun.

"I won the Rene Erichsen Salver in March so it's pretty cool to have both South Australian events in the same year. It's a good feeling."

For Buchanan, this year's Australian Amateur runner-up, the triumph proved to be a drought breaker.

"I hit it pretty solid all day," he said. "Similar to the first rounds but I just kept my lead. I went one-down early but once I hit the lead I held onto it and grabbed a few holes in a row to finish it 3&2.

"I've come runner-up at this tournament before and I've had a few runner-ups before so it's very nice to get one over the line. Hopefully it's the start of a few more wins."