Peake leading and appreciating the Sandbelt Invitational

Fresh off his best Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia finish of the season at the Gippsland Super 6, West Australian Ryan Peake has taken the halfway lead at the Geoff Ogilvy hosted Sandbelt Invitational.

Moving to Yarra Yarra Golf Club from Commonwealth, Peake emerged best from another tough day on the Melbourne Sandbelt when the wind blew and he signed for a 2-under-par 68 to reach 4-under overall.

Peake leading by one from amateur Declan O’Donovan, with Asian Tour player Kevin Yuan and overnight co-leader Kayun Mudadana at 2-under before a trio of Victorian pros in David Micheluzzi, Matias Sanchez and Harry Goakes round out the under par scores on 1-under.

Battling through fatigue one of the challenges for Peake as he reaches the Christmas break after travelling around Australia and beyond, with the left hander also having to overcome two bogeys at the second and third on Tuesday.

“I think obviously a lot of guys were happy to finish last week. Everyone's just mentally fatigued. They're worn out,” Peake said.

“Myself, this is the first year I've had a category, so it's the first year I've been able to play that massive run of summer events. I'm getting tired, but when I got the opportunity to play I was like, ‘Well I can just push my body a little bit more’.

“It's top courses that you never want to turn down to play, but I think it's going to be the perfect warm down for me as well because it's a little bit more of a relaxed event.”

Noting the atmosphere of the unique event where male and female professionals and amateurs compete alongside one another, Peake spoke after his round of trying to instil confidence in the amateurs as well as enjoying the Sandbelt region having not fully appreciated the famed courses first time around.

“When I came into this week, honestly, I just wanted to embrace the Sandbelt,” he said.

“I took it for granted when I was younger, so I wanted to come out and just observe the architecture.

“At the start of the year, I was working as a greenkeeper at Royal Perth doing some of Michael Clayton's redesigns out there. So actually getting to see that side of things … they have a vision of what it looks like, so being a part of that as well now is just quite cool to actually soak it all in and know exactly know it's all about.”

Hailing from Avondale Golf Club in Sydney’s north, O’Donovan might not be quite looking at the venues as much as Peake as he continues a special summer that included playing the opening two rounds of the Ford NSW Open with Lucas Herbert and Cam Smith as the reigning NSW Amateur champion.

Speaking of the learnings from that week, O’Donovan’s opinion of this week and further chances to gain insights from more experienced players in a competitive environment falling exactly into line with the goals of Ogilvy and fellow tournament creator Clayton.

“It doesn't change at all,” O’Donovan, who had the equal low round of the day (65) with Goakes, said of his goal entering this week. “I mean probably even I'd have even more of a feeling of wanting to win because there's bigger names than most amateur events.

“There's a tonne of guys that I want to beat this week, but I think if I just focus on what I'm doing, I worry about other scores later on.”

It was a similar thought for his fellow Sydney amateur Mudadana who admitted he didn’t even look at the leaderboard after leaving the course on Monday, before following up his 5-under first round with a 3-over 73 to sit in a tie for third.

“The last year I've really learned how to just grind it out and even if you're having not the best day, sort of have an okay score,” Mudadana said.

“Being low amateur is definitely a good goal. I'd really hope to get that and hopefully play some good golf. But yeah, playing alongside the pros, just trying my best to play as good as them, if not better, is really good opportunity here.”

In his first year as a pro, and after a tough run on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Goakes is enjoying the chance to play competitive golf on the Sandbelt where he grew up as a Royal Melbourne member. His round of 65 including nine birdies and even a par with a dreaded shank on the 13 th .

Two shots further back on 1-over is amateur Amelia Harris, who leads the women’s contingent of both pros and amateurs having first come to prominence at this event in 2021 when 14 years old and playing with Peter Fowler.

Yarra Yarra member Harris one in front of adidas Australian Amateur winner Shyla Singh with Karis Davidson another shot back on 3-over.

“Obviously I'm trying to win. That's the goal that everyone else has, but have fun as well and do my best because all the best amateur girls are here,” Harris said.

“I knew it was going to be a tough week, so hopefully a couple good days. The next couple days will be good and see where I end up.”

Those next couple of days will see the tournament head to Woodlands Golf Club for the first time on Wednesday before the conclusion on the West Course at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where Peake’s Sandbelt appreciation could go to another level if he continues with the play that has delivered the 36-hole lead.

