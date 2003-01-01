Golf Course ID: 31906, 18 hole

Pakenham Golf Course is located in the heart of Pakenham, at the Deep Creek Reserve. We pride ourselves on being an all inclusive place for our entire community to enjoy!

Deep Creek Reserve is not only home to Pakenham Golf Course, but also an amazing fully fenced All Abilities Playground, Water Play Area and many attractions for children to enjoy. With a Cafe and Bistro located within the main building, Pakenham Golf Course at Deep Creek Reserve is a fantastic place for the entire family to enjoy.