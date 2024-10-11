Pacific Golf Club claims major Queensland award

11 Oct 2024 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

A physical and spiritual transformation has seen Brisbane’s Pacific Golf Club take out the coveted Golf Club of the Year Award at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards on the Gold Coast on Thursday night.

A celebration of all aspects of the Queensland golf industry, more than 400 guests poured into The Star to honour the high achievers of the past 12 months and recognise those people who have contributed so much at every level of the game.

Victoria Park Golf Complex was the inaugural winner of the Off-Course Golf Facility of the Year while it was the expansion of the offering and connection to the local community that saw Pacific crowned Club of the Year.

The opening of a new clubhouse has made Pacific Golf Club an entertainment venue that is welcoming to all while the construction of a mini golf course and installation of indoor simulators in conjunction with targeted marketing campaigns have made it a family-friendly facility for all.

Other big winners on the night were Kingaroy Golf Club, Wynnum Golf Club and Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

Kingaroy President Chris Sarquis was named Volunteer of the Year as the club itself was named Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) for the growth it has experienced in juniors and women, the establishment of the Kingaroy Junior Development Centre providing access to golf to kids that have never played before.

Wynnum’s rich history of hosting tournaments grew as they received PGA Legends Tournament of the Year to go with Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year, General Manager Bernard Wilson receiving the Distinguished Manager Award to give the club a hat-trick of wins.

The inaugural Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior was named PGA Tournament of the Year and Sanctuary Cove’s Andrew Lothian claimed the Assistant Superintendent Achievement Award.

Justice Bosio and Quinn Croker signed off on their amateur careers with Female and Male Amateur Golfer of the Year respectively, Sarah Hammett and Chase Oberle won the Junior Female and Male Amateur Golfer of the Year awards and Asha Flynn (Game Development) and Richard Woodhouse (High Performance) took out the major coaching awards.

2024 Queensland Golf Industry Awards

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (High Performance) Richard Woodhouse (KDV Sport)

PGA (QLD) Coach of the Year (Game Development) Asha Flynn (The Brisbane Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola Angus Porter (Carbrook Golf Club)

PGA (QLD) Management Professional of the Year Shane Tempest (Burleigh Golf Club)

PGA Tournament of the Year Sanctuary Cove Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott and Peter Senior

Metropolitan PGA Tournament of the Year Bartons/BMD Wynnum Pro-Am

Regional PGA Tournament of the Year PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am

PGA Legends Tournament of the Year Bartons/BMD Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am (Wynnum GC)

Assistant Superintendent Achievement Award presented by Greenway Turf Solutions Andrew Lothian (Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club)

Superintendents Achievement Award presented by Living Turf Graeme Andrews (Tamborine Mountain Golf Club)

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award Mick McCombe (Maleny Golf Club)

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year presented by Toro Dylan Buttigieg (Windaroo Lakes Golf Club)

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year Award presented by CPR Group Teegan Negreira (Redcliffe Golf Club)

Golf Club Board Member of the Year Award Dr Max Whitten AM (Maleny Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year Award presented by MiClub Pacific Golf Club

Distinguished Manager Award presented by Asahi Schweppes Bernard Wilson (Wynnum Golf Club)

Volunteer of the Year Christopher Sarquis (Kingaroy Golf Club)

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members) presented by Inside Golf Kingaroy Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year Award Greenway Turf Solutions

Junior Golf Program of the Year Award Cairns Golf Club

Off-Course Golf Facility of The Year Victoria Park Golf Complex

Services to Golf Award Judy Logan (Golf Queensland/Laidley GC), Iris Thompson (Downs and South West Ladies Golf District), Gurney Clamp (Central Qld District), Steve King (BDGA/Nudgee GC)

Superintendents Industry Recognition Award Paul Bevan

Male Amateur Golfer of the Year Quinn Croker

Female Amateur Golfer of the Year Justice Bosio

Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year Sarah Hammett

Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year Chase Oberle