Over 80's preparing for championship week at Harrington Waters

22 Mar 2024 | Participation | Amateur golf |

Unlike a lot of sports, golf truly is a game for life, and a special championship held at Harrington Waters Golf Club each year is living proof of that.

In its eighth year, the Over Eighty Australian Golf Championships will host players from around the country, with entrants as far flung as Traralgon in the south and Hervey Bay in the north.

Harrington Waters Captain, Peter Budden is deep in final preparations for the week, but took some time to reflect on the growth of the Championship.

"We've had a lot of interest from people far-far away, and a lot of our regulars will be back that turn up every year," he said.

With the growth the Championship has seen, a new 'Over 90' section has been introduced, with Budden praising the players' eagerness to compete.

"One of our 90-year-olds refuses to ride in a golf cart because he says, 'golf was meant to be walked' so he still walks," he said.

The Championship comprises of three days of 9-hole competition, with Harrington Waters pulling out all the stops for their special guests.

"Our members volunteer their time, and every group, even if they're in a cart, has a caddie that walks with them," said Budden.

"They rake the bunkers for them, help them in and out of bunkers and fix divots, so they're treated like full-blown, A-one, first-class professionals. They don’t have to lift a finger."

While simply getting out and playing the game at this age is aspirational for most, Budden assures the standard of competition is still extremely high.

"We've had some really, really good winners over the years, and many of them still on single-figure handicaps well into their eighties," he said.

Applications for the Championship close on April 1, so there is still time to join in on this incredible week. Click to find out more.