Outta Bounds bursts on to Perth golfing landscape

The hotly anticipated Outta Bounds golf entertainment centre at Murdoch Pines is off to a fast start after opening to the public in December.

The fully licensed facility features an 18-bay automated driving range outdoors, as well as a traditional grass range. Inside, meanwhile, are six simulator booths and an interactive PuttView putting green.

Significant construction setbacks delayed the grand opening by 14 months, but Outta Bounds Founder and General Manager Nicholas d’Avoine (pictured above) says the wait has been worth it.

“It was a two-year journey to get to where we are today, but it was just a magnificent feeling when we opened knowing that we’re the first true golf entertainment venue in WA,” he told GolfWA.

Although it’s early days, d’Avoine says he’s been heartened by the feedback received since doors opened, with the facility enjoying brisk trade during the school holidays.

“It’s been very, very positive,” he said. “And one of the most consistent pieces of feedback is that we’re fairly priced, which I’m very happy about.

“Not only that, we’re getting people tell us how good the food is, how good the bar is and how accurate the tracking technology is, both inside and outdoors.”

D’Avoine says the venue is already achieving its aim of appealing to the non-traditional golf audience.

Families have been introducing young children to the sport via the many gamification options on the outdoor range, which also offers light-up targets to aim for on the outfield.

He even recounted an example of some newcomers to the game being immediately won over after having their first hit on the range.

“We had a group of guys come here one morning playing golf for the first-time ever with some hired clubs,” d’Avoine said. “When their session ended, they went off to GolfBox, bought a set of clubs and came back again in the afternoon. How good is that?”

While beginners have plenty to gain from a visit, d’Avoine also believes there’s much to recommend Outta Bounds to the higher-level golfer looking for serious game improvement.

“The InRange system on the driving range is one of the most accurate technologies out there, so it’s great for providing accurate ball distances and carry distances,” he said.

“Four outdoor bays and all six indoor bays also capture clubface data, and there are 120 courses to choose from on the simulators to help fine tune all aspects of your game.”

Future plans for the venue include additional simulator bays, an extended driving range, a mini golf course and enhanced outdoor practice facilities.

