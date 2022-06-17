Outback Queensland Masters tees off for 2022

17 Jun 2022 | Outback Queensland Masters |

Iconic amateur golf event the Outback Queensland Masters is back for another year with this year’s edition getting under way at Roma Golf Club on Saturday.

The event has sold out for the second straight year with 2,500 golf enthusiasts set to travel to some of Queensland’s most remote and unique golf courses in the hopes of hitting a Million Dollar Hole-In-One at the final event at Birdsville.

Roma, which is 620 km inland from Brisbane, is ready to kick off this year’s edition with $10,000 up for grabs for an ace and local member, and orange jacket winner for most stableford points at Longreach in last year’s event, Barbara Slater said that it has been all hands on deck to prepare for a sensational weekend.

“Our preparation has been great,” Slater said. “We’ve had lots of volunteers out there mowing, using whipper snippers and working very hard. Also on the catering side we’ve got a team of people who have been working hard on that.

“The course looks fantastic and the greens are super fast. We’ve had a few nights of frost and they’re just lightning so it’ll be fun. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of people here.”

Slater is one of eight Roma members playing in all six events - Roma, Tambo, Barcaldine, Winton, Mount Isa and Birdsville - this year after having played five events in 2021 and three events in the inaugural edition in 2019.

“It’s a brilliant event. My husband and I have played in it. We’re taking on all six this year so that’s a bit exciting!” she said.

“We’ve got friends who are doing it this year for the first time and they’re very excited to be getting involved.”

Slater is also one of four orange jacket winners from Roma and that prestigious group are kicking off the festivities with a get together reminiscent of the green jackets at Augusta National.

“We’re all going down to the club tonight for a drink and we’re wearing our orange jackets to give them a bit of a spin,” she said.

Each event in the series will also have golfers taking in outback tales and dining under the stars as they enjoy live music.

For more information, visit: