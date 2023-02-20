Outback Queensland Masters takes out gold at the Grey Nomad Awards

20 Feb 2023 | Golf Australia |

The Outback Queensland Masters, an extraordinary golf event series that sees amateur golfers tackle some of Australia’s most remote golf courses, has taken out top honours at the 2022 Grey Nomad Awards.

The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia and delivered in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland.

In commenting on the success of the Outback Queensland Masters, the judges said, “There are so many things to love about this annual event series, including that you recognise the natural environment as one of the major strengths of your event experience, and the six towns visited by golfers and spectators changes each year to share the love around.

“And that brings us to another extremely impressive aspect of the Outback Queensland Masters. That is the degree to which the event series has been designed to specifically assist remote communities in need of some TLC,” the judges commented.

“Grey Nomads are looking for authentic experiences that educate them, provide connection, and are good value for money. The Outback Queensland Masters delivers that in spades,” the judges said.

Coined ‘a golfing tournament of a different kind’, the Outback Queensland Masters is Australia’s most remote golfing event designed exclusively for social and amateur golfers with the chance to “give it a crack” at a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One.

Golf Australia, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates said “We welcome all to join in the competition; and to show no matter your age or background, you can give golf a go. Everyone is welcome to join in on this incredible experience. We are incredibly grateful to the local communities we work with in Outback Queensland to make it happen.”

“The success of the unique event was validated last night with Gold at the Grey Nomad awards, adding to the recognition of the event awarded Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards in Festivals and Events, progressing to the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in March 2023 to be judged against finalists from each State and Territory.”

The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will take place from 17 June – 23 July 2023. To get involved in this extraordinary event in 2023 head to .