Outback Queensland Masters secures gold at Grey Nomad Awards

13 Mar 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

A unique golfing event where the activities include a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One competition has been victorious the Grey Nomad Awards for the second consecutive time.

The Outback Queensland Masters was awarded Gold in the 2023 Best Grey Nomad Festival or Event Award, cementing its place as a must-attend experience for mature-age funseekers.

Outback Queensland Masters nudged out Sweet Days Hot Nights Festival (Silver) in the Burdekin region and Big Skies Festival (Bronze) on the Westerns Downs to make it a trifecta for Queensland when it comes to the best festivals and events for mature-age travellers.

The Grey Nomad Awards shine a light on regional Australia by showcasing the very best places to stay and play, while supporting positive aging through soft adventure and social inclusion.

With rigorous judging by mature-age tourism professionals, some of whom have experienced the grey nomad lifestyle personally, plus second-tier auditing, social analysis and due diligence, the Outback Queensland Masters’ win has the credence of the tourism sector.

Coined "a golfing tournament of a different kind", the Outback Queensland Masters is Australia’s most remote golfing event.

Designed specifically for social and amateur golfers, the 2023 event welcomed a swag of grey nomads on an epic 2800km adventure across six Outback Queensland towns.

Enjoying the time of their lives through a sense of freedom and fun, players and spectators arrived as strangers, but left as mates as they played, danced and dined in St George, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa.

Australians aged over 55 represent one of the biggest opportunities in domestic tourism. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), they possess 32% of Australia’s disposable income along with the flexibility and motivation to travel.

In commenting on Outback Queensland Masters’ success, the judges said: “This amazing event not only benefits the attendees by providing social contact, guiding them to see our beautiful country and, most of all, making friends while having fun, but it also benefits remote outback communities to a sensational degree.

“OQM is a prime example of brilliant planning and leveraging partnerships to ensure that everyone – attendees, host towns, sponsors and organisers, feel like they have been involved in something unique, extraordinary and successful."

With a focus on showcasing the vast experiences offered in regional, rural and remote Australia, this year’s awards championed communities and operators from all states and territories except New South Wales/ACT.

2023 Grey Nomad Award Gold winners: • Best of the Best: Bullara Station Stay, Australia’s Coral Coast WA • Best Foodie Experience: Bullara Station Stay, Australia’s Coral Coast WA • Best Attraction: Outback at Isa Visitor Information Centre, Outback Queensland QLD • Best Community Stay: Berri Riverside Holiday Park, Riverland SA • Best Dog Friendly Stay: Sunset Tourist Park, Mount Isa, Outback Queensland QLD • Best Farm or Station Stay: Bullara Station Stay (WA) • Best Festival or Event: Outback Queensland Masters, Outback Queensland QLD • Best Freedom Stay: Tobermorey Station Roadhouse & Caravan Park, Central Australia NT • Best Grey Nomad Friendly Town: Thallon, St George Region, Outback Queensland QLD • Best Historic Attraction: Paronella Park, Tropical Region QLD • Best Large Caravan Park: Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen, The Whitsundays QLD • Best Small Caravan Park: Mt Larcom Tourist Park, Gladstone Region QLD • Best Tour: Sarina Sugar Shed Tour, Mackay Isaac Region QLD • Best Trail: Thomas Dambo’s Giants of Mandurah, Peel Region WA • Best Pub Stay: Great Lake Hotel, Miena, Central Highlands TAS.

Outback Queensland Masters player and spectator passes on sale now -