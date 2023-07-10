Outback Qld Masters: Roos, brolgas, echidnas and golfers at Richmond

10 Jul 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation | Clubs & Facilities |

The fourth leg of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters hit a new destination, with golfers and spectators descending on the town of Richmond, once the location of Australia’s great inland sea.

With perfect conditions, the course, situated around halfway between Townsville and Mt Isa, was packed not only with players but also with kangaroos, brolgas and echidnas under idyllic blue skies.

Helen Heath of the Goondiwindi Golf Club returned a fantastic back nine score of 23 points to secure the women's jacket on a count-back after posting an 18-hole total score of 40 points.

The men’s winner was Barry Smith of Redland Bay Golf Club who put his 41-point haul down to his chipping and putting on the Richmond greens.

Ending the night of the first day of play was a Dinner Under the Stars with stand-up comedian Bev Killick keeping the audience in stitches and followed by First Nations songwriter, Joe Geia and his band.

Richmond Shire CEO Peter Bennett said: “We’ve literally had a ball hosting the Outback Queensland Masters for the first time in Richmond.

“It was wonderful to welcome visitors from around Australia to the event and Richmond, to experience a weekend at the Richmond Golf Club.

“While visitors were in town we encouraged them to experience a great weekend of golf, and then to unearth all we have to offer, including Digging at Dusk as part of our iconic attraction, Kronosaurus Korner on Australia’s Dinosaur Trail.”

The Outback Queensland Masters has last-minute player and spectator passes available for the remaining two locations, Karumba (July 15-16) and Mount Isa (July 21-23).

All passes include 2 x breakfast, 2 x lunch and Dinner Under the Stars with stand-up comedians and live performances.

