Outback Qld Masters: Fun and golf in the Gulf

Golfing enthusiasts from across Australia converged on the "Outback by the Sea" town of Karumba for a weekend of golf in the Gulf for the fifth weekend of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters.

More than 100 players embraced the warm Queensland winter sunshine at the Karumba Golf Club as they took their chances at a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge and an additional $5,000 hole-in-one sponsored by Scouller Energy, heating up the competition before heading into the sixth and final weekend of Australia’s most remote and richest golf series.

Winners of the coveted Orange Jackets for the weekend were Robyne Clayton of the Charleville Golf Club on 41 points in the women's division and Peter Brennan of Burleigh Golf Club with 40 points in the men's event.

With the fifth leg of the Outback Queensland Masters now complete, players are nearing the end of their journey with many of them vying for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge in Mount Isa this weekend.

The Outback Queensland Masters has limited last-minute player and spectator passes available for the final.

Final passes include 3 x breakfast, 3 x lunch and 2 x Dinner Under the Stars with stand-up comedians and live performances.

The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services with six local government authorities, including Balonne Shire Council, Paroo Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Carpentaria Shire Council and Mount Isa City Council.

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.