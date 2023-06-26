Outback Qld Masters: Cunnamulla shares its charms

26 Jun 2023 | Participation | Clubs & Facilities | Amateur golf | Outback Queensland Masters |

Players from across Australia embraced the bush charm of the Cunnamulla landscapes at the second weekend of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters.

Home advantage proved helpful on the challenging sand greens with Cunnamulla Golf Club’s Janis Schmidt (40 points) and Kennith Cavanough (36 points) both picking up the coveted orange jacket.

Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Golf Australia Luke Bates said: “This is Australia’s most remote golf tournament and the first time the event has taken place in Cunnamulla, the home of the iconic bush character, the Cunnamulla Fella.

“This event showcases how different the game of golf can be.

“The sand green courses of Outback Queensland provide a unique experience for players of all levels and ages, with the overall objective to have a lot of fun.

“This competition isn’t all about winning. It’s all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people.”

Illusionist Josh Norbido brought the art of magic to top off the first day of play at the Dinner Under the Stars evening before multi-Golden Guitar award winner Luke O’Shea got players and spectators up on their feet to dance the night away under the Milky Way.

Seventeen enthusiastic locals aged from five to 14 years got hooked on the game of golf over the weekend, participating in the free Junior Clinics Program with PGA professional Darren Weatherall.

“The Outback Queensland Masters legacy is to give youth in Outback Queensland an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or fine-tune their skills,” Weatherall said.

“After the morning clinic finished, they stayed for another few hours practising their swings into the hitting net and trying to beat their longest drives on the TrackMan.”

The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services, with six local government authorities - Balonne Shire Council, Paroo Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Carpentaria Shire Council and Mount Isa City Council.

The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters is taking place until July 23. Limited player and spectator passes remain at www.outbackqldmasters.com.

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.