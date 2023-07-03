OQM: Players take on the red dirt at Quilpie

03 Jul 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters |

Players took on the challenge and adventure of golf on red dirt sand greens at the Quilpie Golf Club in Outback Queensland for the third leg of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters over the weekend. “Competitors from across Australia braved the red sand greens with a sense of adventure and humour,” said Luke Bates, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Golf Australia. Players competed for the converted orange jacket, and this weekend’s winners with 36 points in the Women’s was Ricki Dumbleton of Sandgate Golf Club, while 'Bluey' Reidy of Kilcoy Golf Club's 37 points won the men's event. “We may be 1000 kilometres west of Brisbane and a population of under 1000 people, but it doesn’t stop us from attracting signature events such as the Outback Queensland Masters,” said Quilpie Shire Mayor, Stuart Mackenzie. “We’ve had a wonderful weekend of laughs, entertainment…and of course, golf. It’s the second time we’ve hosted the event in Quilpie, still revelling in the $10,000 hole-in-one scored the last time the event was here in 2021. Unfortunately, no-one scored a hole-in-one this year, but with the great feedback we’ve received from players who visited from all over Australia, we’re pitching for the event to return in the future.” Luke Bates added: “Quilpie really exemplifies how different the game of golf can be. The red dirt sand green courses have both challenged and intrigued players over the weekend, but this competition isn’t all about winning, it’s all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people , and most of all to have a lot of fun. “Support from the Quilpie Golf Club and their members who so eagerly embraced the Outback Queensland Masters has been integral to the event’s success, and I can’t thank them, the Quilpie Shire Council and community of Quilpie enough for their support." Quilpie Golf Club leveraged the event, offering a one-of-a-kind tee-off location as part of the event's hole-in-one experiences at Baldy Top on the Friday afternoon. Players and locals took their chances with Jarrod Lander winning the Boulder Oval pennant for nearest the pin. “We had some dozen young Quilpie kids join us for the Junior Clinics,” explained PGA professional Darren Weatherall. “It really goes to show that golf is something for all ages, and they certainly start them young out here in Quilpie! Our legacy is to give youth in Outback Queensland an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or fine-tune their skills and share that golf can be a sport for life and fun for all.” Ending the night of the first day of play was a dinner under the stars with stand-up comedian Ting Lim keeping the laughter going followed by the lyrical song masters with their authentic country folk mix, The Long Johns, ending in fireworks across the sky. The Outback Queensland Masters has just released last minute player and spectator passes available for the remaining three locations, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa. All passes include two breakfasts, two lunches and Dinner Under the Stars with stand-up comedians and live performances. The dates are: Richmond 8-9 July – $10,000 Hole-in-One Karumba 15-16 July – $10,000 Hole-in-One Mount Isa 21-23 July – Million-Dollar Hole-in-One For pass details visit: https://www.outbackqldmasters.com/passes/ The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services with six local government authorities, including Balonne Shire Council, Paroo Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Carpentaria Shire Council and Mount Isa City Council. The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters is taking place from 17 June – 23 July 2023; limited player and spectator passes remain at www.outbackqldmasters.com! Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.