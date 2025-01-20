Opportunities available for emerging golf leaders

20 Jan 2025 | Industry News |

Building on the success of last year’s Golf Australia Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program, Golf Australia is thrilled to announce the continuation of this initiative into 2025.

The program began as part of the 2024 Golf Summit, providing six emerging leaders in the golf industry with the opportunity to attend the summit, expand their professional network and gain insights and learnings on a range of topics. Golf Australia Head of Workforce Engagement, Claudia Marazita, described the program as a vital step in fostering leadership within the golf industry.

“The energy and ideas that last year’s scholarship recipients brought to the Golf Summit were truly inspiring,” she said.

“It was fantastic to see them connecting with industry professionals and taking key insights and learnings back to their clubs and facilities.” This year, Golf Australia is expanding the scholarship program to include a broader range of professional development opportunities within the golf sector.

From attending conferences to participating in tailored leadership workshops, the 2025 scholarships aim to empower the next generation of leaders with the skills and experiences they need to drive the sport forward. Looking ahead, Claudia emphasised the continued value of the program in nurturing the next generation of golf industry leaders.

“By offering a variety of scholarship opportunities in 2025, we’re investing in the future of golf.

"These programs will provide emerging leaders with the tools, connections, and experiences they need to make meaningful contributions to the industry. It’s about ensuring golf has passionate and capable leaders for years to come.”

The following opportunities are on offer with more to be announced throughout the year:

is a fantastic opportunity to engage in professional development through interactive workshops designed to empower the next generation of golf industry professionals.

Session 1 - Mastering effective communication - 4 March 2025 : Two scholarships available Session 2 - Strategic planning for success - 3 June 2025 : Two scholarships available Session 3 - Foundations of leadership - 9 September 2025 : One scholarship available Session 4 - Analysis to action - 2 December 2025 : One scholarship available

equips managers with the competencies needed to manage contemporary golf clubs and facilities.

Covering content from 11 core competencies of club management, the BMI program brings together expert facilitators and senior golf managers for one intensive week learning blocks.

GM/CEO - Royal Sydney GC, NSW - 17-21 February 2025 : One scholarship available

The 2025 , held annually, is the largest of its kind in southern hemisphere. It includes more than three full days of educational sessions and showcases the latest in turf maintenance machinery, equipment and technology.

It will be held from 23-26 June 2025 at Sydney Showgrounds, NSW : Two scholarships available

Benefits

Each scholarship covers registration costs. This does not include travel expenses.

Eligibility

Applicants must be employed or contracted at an Australian golf club, facility or place to play, and have fewer than five years of experience in a supervisory/managerial/leadership capacity.

Watch aprepared on last year's Emerging Leaders program at the Golf Summit.