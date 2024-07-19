Open arms drives participation growth at Goonawarra

19 Jul 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Australian Golf Foundation | Participation | All Abilities |

Based in the heart of one of Victoria's biggest growth corridors north-west of Melbourne, Goonawarra Golf Club is fast becoming a hub for golf participation in the area.

Goonawarra is now not only a home for the local Sunbury community, but also for experienced and new golfers from further afield and the club is continuing to look at avenues to grow golf and provide more for the community.

Goonawarra Membership and Golf Programs Manger Clare Anderson is proud of the work her club is doing to promote golf, especially in making the game more inclusive.

"We've got All Abilities clinics every Friday," said Anderson, who studied Sports Science (Golf), and runs the clinics herself.

"We have a group from Distinctive Options, a local community not-for-profit, who come down weekly and we run a 90-minute clinic.

"We have golfers with mental and physical disabilities, in some cases both, come to the club, and the amount of improvement and difference in their way of life has been incredible to see.

"Just 10 weeks in we've gone from some being completely non-verbal, now coming and saying hello to me and give me a high-five. Some who refused to get out of their wheelchair now up hitting golf balls and celebrating when they hole a putt."

On top of the All Abilities clinics, Goonawarra has reinvigorated its involvement in delivering the Sporting Schools program in the local area on behalf of Golf Australia.

Running four-week programs in the large number of primary schools within Sunbury is helping promote the sport within the next generation.

Goonawarra also has healthy MyGolf and Get Into Golf programs, as well has hosting weekly clinics for Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship holders.

This holistic and all-encompassing approach to participation activities has meant that Goonawarra has created an environment that welcomes everyone.

Anderson also adds that the All Abilities programs have been amazing for her as a coach, and to create a strong community bond.

"Through running these programs, we are seeing so many different people come in and it's just like 'wow', this could really take off,” she said.

"From a coaching point of view, I just get so much out of it because they love it and you see them down the street and they say hello and stuff like that, it's pretty cool.

"I absolutely love my Fridays with them."

