05 Oct 2022 | Industry news |
Golf Business Forum / PGA Expo: One week to go
by Australian Golf Media
There's just one week to go until the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo! Featuring a world-class line-up of 25 expert speakers and deep-dive panel discussions, this unmissable event will give attendees access to the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your golf business. Invest in your people by giving them the opportunity to spend two days learning from industry leading experts, meeting likeminded individuals and ultimately bringing ideas and inspiration back to your golf business. Secure your tickets now to take advantage of the limited number of second release discounted tickets still available. See the full program and buy your tickets now! Program - https://www.golfbusinessforumpgaexpo.com/program Tickets - https://www.golfbusinessforumpgaexpo.com/buy-tickets
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.