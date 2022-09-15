On course excellence at Royal Hobart

15 Sep 2022 | Women and girls |

Throughout the year, Courtney Docking, PGA Bridging Program student and WPGA/LPGA Professional based at Royal Hobart Golf Club has been empowering five girls to become golfers.

“Being confident and capable to play is where we want to end up,” Docking said.

For the first half of the girls’ scholarship year, Docking focused on skill development. Now with girls equipped with the foundations of golf, learning to apply these skills on course and become a golfer is the goal.

“We have now moved most of our lessons on course where we learn about rules, pace of play and etiquette,” Docking said. “Each week we are gradually playing more holes in our allocated time.

“My aim is to upskill the girls, so they are able to come out and play with family, friends and fellow club members without me.”

Docking is well on the way to achieving her aim with one girl getting her 18-hole handicap and another in the process, while one girl is going for her 9-hole handicap and two others are in the process.

“It has been great to see not only more girls at Royal Hobart playing golf, but in general around Tasmania,” she said. “The scholarship program is fantastic, and I hope more clubs get involved next year.”

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.