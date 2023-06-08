Aussies on Tour: Ogilvy's chance to turn back clock

08 Jun 2023 | Professional golf |

Geoff Ogilvy has other things in his life nowadays as a part-time player, but he has a chance to do what he has done best for more than 20 years when he tees it up in the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR in Toronto this week.

Ogilvy, 45, one of the elite group of Australians to have won a major, is continuing to play a few events on the tour on invitations with mixed success.

The Melburnian has not been a regular on the tour since he returned to live in Australia in 2019, but he wants to keep his game in shape and still enjoys playing at the top level despite interests in golf course architecture through OCM Golf, his family and his foundation, which helps connect aspiring golfers with hardened professionals.

He is in the field in Toronto having made four cuts in seven starts this season and earning $US148,235 with a best finish of tied-11th in the Puerto Rico Open in March.

With a few of the big names sitting out ahead of the US Open in Los Angeles next week, Ogilvy will know that one more strong finish would have the potential to secure a full playing card for next season.

Aaron Baddeley, who is having a decent season, is also in the field for the Canadian Open where Rory McIlroy defends, while Harrison Endycott and Cameron Percy have an opportunity to press their cases.

McIlroy will draw a lot of attention in the days after the tour along with the DP World Tour and the owner of LIV Golf announced a coming together for next year.

Meanwhile the DP World Tour has its mixed event this week in Scandinavia where the power-hitting Linn Grant defends, and Western Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley in her rookie season gets a chance to play alongside the men.

The 21-year-old Rudgeley, a Golf Australia rookie squad member, has had two top-10 finishes in her first seven starts on the LET. Tee times AEST

PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto 9pm* Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Percy 10.50 Scott Harrington, Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews 2.26am Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley 3.21 Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Taylor Pendrith Defending champion: Rory McIlroy Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2015), Nathan Green (2009), Greg Norman (1992), Greg Norman (1984), Kel Nagle (1964), Jim Ferrier (1951), Jim Ferrier (1950), Joe Kirkwood (1933) TV Times: Friday-Saturday: featured groups 9.30pm-5am, rounds 1-2 5am-8am. Sunday-Monday 4.30-9.30am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023 Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden 9.10pm Hannah Burke, Jeunghun Wang, Momoka Kobori (NZ) 1am* Matthew Southgate, Kylie Henry, Kirsten Rudgeley 1.40am Ingrid Lindbag, Callum Shinkwin, Whitney Hillier Defending champion: Linn Grant Past Aussie winners: nil TV Times: Thursday-Friday: 9.30pm-2.30am, Saturday-Sunday 9.30pm-2am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports

PGA Champions American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin Australasians competing: Steve Alker (NZ), Mark Hensby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, John Senden Defending champion: Thongchai Jaidee Past Aussie winners: nil

Challenge Tour Challenge de Cadiz Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Andalucía, Spain 4.30pm Jarryd Felton, Daniel O’Loughlin, Daniel Berna Manzanares 4.40 Connor McKinney, Michael Stewart, Scott Fernandez 4.50* Jack Singh Brar, Lars Van Meijel, Maverick Antcliff 5.20* Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Ryan Ruffels, Jack Senior 5.50* Antonio Hortal, Tadeas Tetak, Jordan Zunic 10.04* Blake Windred, Jordi Garcia, Oliver Lindell Defending champion: Kristof Ulenaers Past Aussie winners: nil

Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am Thorn Blade Club and Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina 2.06am* (TB) Brett Drewitt, Rico Hoey 2.06* (CC) Rhein Gibson, Zihao Jin 2.17* (CC) Curtis Luck, Roberto Díaz 2.28 (CC) Paul Peterson, Dimi Papadatos Defending champion: Robbie Shelton Past Aussie winners: Rhein Gibson (2019), Rod Pampling (2015), Nick Flanagan (2012), Michael Sim (2009), Nick Flanagan (2007)

LPGA Tour Shoprite LPGA Classic Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey Australasians competing: Karis Davidson, Sarah Kemp, Su Oh. Tee times TBA. Defending champion: Brooke Henderson Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013) TV Times: Saturday: 2.30am-5am, Sunday 6.30am-9.30am, Monday 4am-7am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports

Epson Tour FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan Australasians competing: Emily Mahar, Robyn Choi, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Sarah Jane Smith, Hira Naveed, Cassie Porter, Soo Jin Lee, Jess Whitting Defending champion: Xiaowen Yin Past Aussie winners: nil

Japan Tour Aso Iizuka Challenge Aso Iizuka GC, Fukuoka 9.10am Juvic Pagunsun, Katsumasa Miyamoto, Brendan Jones 9.30* Kazuki Yasumori, Taiga Sugihara, Andrew Evans 9.40* Ryota Wakahara, Hiroki Tanata, Dylan Perry 12.50pm* Tatsuya Kodai, Anthony Quayle, Takahiro Hataji Defending champion: Tomoyo Ikemura Past Aussie winners: nil