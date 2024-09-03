Ocean Dunes gets government help

03 Sep 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Ocean Dunes golf course on King Island will undergo a major expansion of facilities through the Tasmanian Government.

Ocean Dunes Holdings Ltd, the new owner of the course, has proposed a $35.5 million expansion to visitor facilities, creating 64 hotel rooms, restaurant and bar facilities.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced that the government will loan the owners $10 million toward the project.

“This is a fantastic project for King Island and will support Tasmania’s position as a leader on the international golf stage,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Expansion of the Ocean Dunes visitor facilities is underpinned by heightened demand from golfers wanting to play at King Island, which currently exceeds the island’s tourist accommodation capacity.

“The company, which provided a strong business case for this support, has all the required development approvals in place and is ready to begin construction, which is great news for eager golfers and tourists alike.”

The development will bring far-reaching benefits to the island when completed in 2025.

King Island is home to two of Australia’s top-ranked golf courses, with Cape Wickham currently ranked No. 1 by Australian Golf Digest and Ocean Dunes ranked number 13.