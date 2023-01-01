18 hole

Ocean Dunes joins the list of ‘must go’ golf destinations for the travelling golfer.

Covering 290 acres (115.4Ha)

Incorporating rolling dunes and unsurpassed views along 2km of majestic coastline – land made for golf.

Smooth Firm Bent Grass Greens

Subtle, rolling greens set in picture-perfect, natural locations. Nature, design and condition linking in perfect harmony.

Fortune Favours The Brave

With heroic tee shots leaving simple approaches to the greens.

Multiple Tee Blocks

Fine fescue tees for players of all standards to choose from adding to the enjoyment of your game. Please choose wisely and heed our advice.

Signature Par Threes

Two spectacular signature par threes crossing the surging ocean are sure to delight, but with so many 360 degree ocean views from nearly every hole you will certainly never forget Ocean Dunes, King Island.

Ample Landing Areas

To accommodate even the most challenging of windy conditions allowing you to take on all of links golf elements with confidence, not fear.