Oberle and Fujino take out 2024 Greg Norman Junior Masters

12 Dec 2024 | Amateur golf |

Queensland natives Chase Oberle and Sora Fujino have taken out the prestigious Greg Norman Junior Masters at Palmer Gold Coast today.

Both winners by two shots, Fujino came home strong with a 2-under 69 for a 2-over-par total to edge out runner-up Sarah Hammett.

Fujino, who plays her golf at Lakelands Golf Club, poured in three consecutive birdies from holes 13 through 15, storming home to hoist the trophy.

Putting together rounds of 72-74-71-69, it seems Fujino had the course figured out by the end of week, and stated her irons as a definite strength to her performance.

Oberle continued his impressive amateur career, adding this week’s triumph to his Queensland Junior and Gary Player Classic wins, but unlike Fujino who came home strong, got most of his scoring done early in the week.

With scores of 67-69-66-72, Oberle had a clear lead coming into the final round, but as he made the halfway turn in 3-over today, suddenly the pressure was on with eventual runner-up Harrison Gomez seeking to chase him down.

"Front nine was pretty scrappy," the Brisbane Golf Club member said.

"Went back into my routine for the last nine holes, just tried to get some easy pars, put some pressure on, and then go for it on the last three."

That plan worked perfectly for Oberle, with birdies at 16 and 18 he was able to open up a two shot gap over Gomez, finishing at 10-under for the week.