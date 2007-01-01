Banner

Golf Course ID: 41419, 9 hole

Oakwood Park Golf Club (QLD)

Public course
The club is an easy drive only 4kms from the city so come and play alongside the beautiful Burnett River. Oakwood Park Golf Club is Bundaberg's only 18 hole all weather golf course and social players are most welcome. The 60 acre golf course is a great place to start playing golf, yet it is challenging enough for the more seasonal and lower handicap players.

Contact Details

95 Cummins Street
Bundaberg QLD 4670

07 4152 0659
