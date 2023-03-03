NT Youth Week - Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath

03 Mar 2023 | Participation |

Golf Australia NT has been successful in receiving a grant in conjunction with NT Youth Week to run a Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath to help territory kids become active again.

Played golf your whole life or haven’t touched a golf club before? Everyone is welcomed to come down & give golf a swing!

The day will include the following:

Free driving bays including clubs & ball hire.

Free mini golf

Free BBQ

Fun family friendly music

Great positive environment for everyone to enjoy

Coaching & mentoring

Canteen & pro shop facilities will be running as per normal.

Date: Friday 14th April

Time: 10am – 4pm

Location: Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation, 790 Vanderlin Drive, Berrimah Northern Territory 0828

Age: Everyone!

Want to take part in this Free Family fun day to register, registering at the event is available as well.

See you all down at Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation these school holidays!

If you have any issues with registering or require more information please .contact

*Registration is essential to take part in the event* if you have issues with registering, Golf Australia NT can help assist with the process.