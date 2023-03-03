03 Mar 2023 | Participation |

NT Youth Week - Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath

by Golf Australia

Family playing golf.

Golf Australia NT has been successful in receiving a grant in conjunction with NT Youth Week to run a Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath to help territory kids become active again.

Played golf your whole life or haven’t touched a golf club before? Everyone is welcomed to come down & give golf a swing!

The day will include the following:

  • Free driving bays including clubs & ball hire.

  • Free mini golf

  • Free BBQ

  • Fun family friendly music

  • Great positive environment for everyone to enjoy

  • Coaching & mentoring

  • Canteen & pro shop facilities will be running as per normal.

Date: Friday 14th April

Time: 10am – 4pm

Location: Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation, 790 Vanderlin Drive, Berrimah Northern Territory 0828

Age: Everyone!

Want to take part in this Free Family fun day click here to register, registering at the event is available as well.

See you all down at Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation these school holidays!

If you have any issues with registering or require more information please .contact brodie.morcom@golf.org.au

*Registration is essential to take part in the event* if you have issues with registering, Golf Australia NT can help assist with the process.

