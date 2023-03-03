03 Mar 2023 | Participation |
NT Youth Week - Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath
Golf Australia NT has been successful in receiving a grant in conjunction with NT Youth Week to run a Free Family Fun Day at Flightpath to help territory kids become active again.
Played golf your whole life or haven’t touched a golf club before? Everyone is welcomed to come down & give golf a swing!
The day will include the following:
Free driving bays including clubs & ball hire.
Free mini golf
Free BBQ
Fun family friendly music
Great positive environment for everyone to enjoy
Coaching & mentoring
Canteen & pro shop facilities will be running as per normal.
Date: Friday 14th April
Time: 10am – 4pm
Location: Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation, 790 Vanderlin Drive, Berrimah Northern Territory 0828
Age: Everyone!
Want to take part in this Free Family fun day click here to register, registering at the event is available as well.
See you all down at Flight Path Golf & Outdoor Recreation these school holidays!
If you have any issues with registering or require more information please .contact brodie.morcom@golf.org.au
*Registration is essential to take part in the event* if you have issues with registering, Golf Australia NT can help assist with the process.
