NSW Junior Amateur: Scaysbrook, Egea Stand Tall

07 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Kassidy Rogan (via Golf NSW)

It was a tough final round but talented teens Taj Egea and Ella Scaysbrook have claimed victory at the 2023 NSW Junior Championship at Ocean Shores County Club on the NSW north coast.

On a day where the lead ebbed and flowed in both the boys and girls division, the freshly crowned champions worked hard, the competition keeping the race for the coveted crowns tight all throughout the day.

In the Girls Division, The Australian’s Ella Scaysbrook began the final round with a five-shot lead, but it had narrowed to just one by the 14 th . Scaysbrook’s fellow NSW Junior Girls Team mate, Avondale’s Rachel Lee, was hot on her heels leading the charge.

Despite Lee’s withering final round run, Scaysbrook managed to keep calm and collected, coming home victorious.

“I’m feeling good. It was a very stressful win, but I got there in the end. Rachel played amazing today,” she said.

“I was just trying to keep the process, stay positive and confident with everything. Just hit the shots that I needed to basically.”

After leading the tournament all week, the 17-year-old won by one shot, with a final score of 280.

“It was pretty solid, I had even today so it was alright. I’m very happy with where my game is.”

Lee came in second place with a total score of 281 after the thrilling finish to the tournament. Bundaberg’s Kate McFarlane takes third with her score of 288.

In the Boys, Queenslander Taj Egea began his round two shots in front, but his lead soon slipped away when Brisbane Golf Club’s Chase Oberle took over the lead by two with just three holes remaining.

Egea, however, wasn’t to be denied, and the plcuky teenager managed to fight back with a birdies on the 16th to get himself within one, before nailing a clutch 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th to seal a nail-biting one-shot win and the biggest crown in his young career.

“I started pretty slow. I was one over through nine and then I got to two over through the mid-section of the round, but I brought it home pretty strong with a couple of birdies,” he said.

“I’m feeling great, I’m still living in the moment. It’s a good feeling.”

The 17-year-old said it was nerve-racking watching his lead disappear through the round, saying that he felt his game could’ve been better.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, so I was just taking what I had and seeing what I could do with it, so it was nice to get the win.”

The highlight for the day was taking home the win with his final putt.

“Holing the 12 foot on the last was definitely the best.”

Egea’s final score was 288, with Chase Oberle coming in second with his score of 289. Third place was taken out by Avondale’s Riley Millers, with a final score of 290.

Final Scores