NSW Inclusive Championship heading for Coffs Coast

The NSW Inclusive Golf Championship is bound for the Coffs Coast, with Golf NSW and Coffs Harbour City Council agreeing to host the event in the city for the next three years.

The tournament, for players with a physical, sensory or intellectual impairment (based on the International Golf Federation (IGF) definitions), will tee off this year on April 2 at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

"This will be the first time this event is run in Coffs Harbour, and it will sit alongside the Australian Women's Classic to be played at Bonville," City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

"The Classic has been held at Bonville since its inception in 2018 and we are thrilled to see the NSW Inclusive Golf Championship now secured for the Coffs Harbour Golf Course."

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Graeme Phillipson was delighted with news the tournament would be calling Coffs Harbour home until 2026.

"The Coffs Harbour area has been an excellent destination for several of our biggest championships, and we are thrilled a tournament that will attract competitors from across Australia now has a home as wonderful as Coffs Harbour," Mr Phillipson added.

"Participation in the sport by anyone, regardless of their ability, age or gender, is critical to the growth of our great game.

"Confirmation of the All-Abilities championship on the Golf NSW Calendar for 2024 and beyond is significant for our organisation and the sport across the state."

A renowned golf destination, the City of Coffs Harbour has a long and close partnership with Golf NSW.

The premier 27-hole Coffs Harbour Golf Club layout has already hosted a NSW Women's Open and, later this year, will host a regional qualifying event for the Men's NSW Open.

The NSW Inclusive Championships is an important event on the National All-Abilities Calendar. All-Abilities competition is fierce, with the tournaments now held alongside many major professional events across Australia and internationally.

The World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability is open to men and women with a GA handicap up to 54 across three ranking categories: stroke and nett (handicap 18.4 or below) and stableford (handicap 18.5+).

Players with a disability will need to obtain either a national (access) or international (WR4GD) pass through the online application platform

Intending competitors can find more information on these definitions