NSW golf clubs receive boost via Sports Infrastructure Recovery Fund

Golf clubs in New South Wales have received a boost with the announcement that they will receive funding from the Sport Infrastructure Recovery Fund 2022-23, to help them recover from the recent flooding and natural disasters that have impacted the state.

The fund, established by the NSW Government, provides grants to golf clubs to upgrade their facilities, equipment and infrastructure, which were damaged by flooding and natural disasters.

A total of 15 golf clubs across NSW have been awarded grants totalling $4.2 million with funding ranging from $67,000 to $500,000 per club. The funds will be used to repair the damage caused by the flooding, upgrade clubhouses, install new irrigation systems, and purchase new maintenance equipment.

Clubs that received funding include the Bankstown Golf Club, the Warringah Golf Club, and the Forster Tuncurry Golf Club. The grants are expected to benefit thousands of golfers across NSW and help boost the profile of the sport.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the funding would help devastated communities across NSW recover.

“This funding will make damaged sporting infrastructure more resilient in the future, including through drainage, irrigation and track improvements,” Minister Watt said.

“Through the CLIRP program, the Australian Government’s priority is to continue to support the rebuild, repair and betterment of essential arts and culture, sports and Aboriginal community assets for communities affected by last year's devastating floods.”

NSW Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said these projects would breathe new life into sporting clubs in flood-affected communities.

“The NSW Government has already delivered $12 million in grants to help rebuild and repair community sport infrastructure in eight priority LGAs that were affected by flooding,” Mr Henskens said.

“This additional boost, jointly funded by the Commonwealth Government, will improve or upgrade 96 community sporting facilities across NSW, helping people of all ages get back on the field and playing the sports they love.”