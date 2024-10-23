NSW Amateur goes west

23 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

The NSW Amateur is heading to Greater Western Sydney in 2025, with Stonecutters Ridge and Lynwood Country Club set to provide an outstanding backdrop for Australia's most historic matchplay championship.

Dating back to 1898, the NSW Amateur is one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious golf championships. Its honour roll features some of the biggest names in golf, many of whom have achieved international success, including major championships and victories on the world's biggest tours.

Previous men's champions include Harrison Crowe (2022), who became the first player since the legendary Jim Ferrier to claim both the NSW Amateur and NSW Open titles in the same year.

Other notable champions include Newcastle's Jake Higginbottom, 2015 NSW Open Champion Ben Eccles (VIC), and Western Australia's Jarryd Felton. Both Eccles and Felton have multiple wins on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

In the past, major champions like Michael Campbell (NZL, 1992 NSW AM - 2005 US Open) and Jim Ferrier (NSW, NSW AM 1931, 34, 37, 38 - 1947 USPGA) have also emerged from the tournament's ranks.

The women's honour roll is equally illustrious, headlined by seven-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Karrie Webb.

The list also includes 2023 LPGA Lotte Championship winner Grace Kim and three-time winner Nikki Campbell.

Golf NSW General Manager of Golf, Olivia Wilson, said the tournament should draw around 264 golfers, with strong interest from international players.

"We're thrilled to welcome some of the best amateur golfers from around the world to test their skills on two diverse and challenging courses.

"Stonecutters Ridge and Lynwood offer contrasting challenges that will test the field.

"The Greg Norman-Designed Stonecutters Ridge's championship layout will push the competitors with its testing layout and interesting elevation changes, while Lynwood's expansive fairways and water hazards will challenge players' precision and control.”

The NSW Amateur will be played from Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24.