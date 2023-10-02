Nominations for senior selection committee now open

02 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia is calling for nominations from individuals interested in joining the GA Senior Selection Committee.

The primary objective of the Senior Selection Committee is to select teams and/or players aged 55 (men) and 50 (women) years and over to represent Australia or Golf Australia in men’s, women’s or mixed team or individual competitions.

The desired skills and experience to be a member of the committee include:

Current member of a GA affiliated club;

Broad understanding of Australian senior golf as either a player or official in GA, state, district or club events;

Broad understanding of one or more of the following: - Elite level golf performance; - Team representation (inc. associated protocols); - International senior golf events.

Two positions are available to join the current committee of Kim Burke, Darryl Hearsch and Sue Wooster.

Interested nominees should submit their expression of interest via the link below no later than Friday, October 20.

The committee charter can be found here: