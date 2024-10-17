Nobbs and Gole lead at Australian Senior

17 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

Tony Nobbs has held onto his first round lead in the men’s side of the Australian Senior Amateur as Nadene Gole bounced back on day two at Links Lady Bay to take top spot in the women’s event on a rain interrupted Thursday.

Play was suspended late on day two due to heavy rain in the area, with some of the men’s field needing to complete their second rounds on Friday, while all the women’s rounds were completed.

In her title defence, Gole (Victoria GC) was back to her best with a 2-under 71 on day two to leapfrog round one leader Sue Wooster (The National GC).

Gole is atop the leaderboard at 4-over, and two shots clear of Wooster’s 6-over total with New South Wales' Gemma Dooley a shot further back on 7-over and third alone.

Nobbs (The Vines Reynella GC) was able to hold onto his overnight lead with a steady 1-over 73 today, even with Matthew Green from Ryde Parramatta playing some incredible golf.

Green shot the round of the week so far, a 4-under 68, to get him to 1-over for the week and tied second with Drouin's Mark Allen. Both players 2-shots back of Nobbs’ leading mark of 1-under-par.

Once the final men complete their third rounds on Friday morning, there will be one round to play and the men’s and women’s Australian Senior Amateur champions will be anointed for 2024.

