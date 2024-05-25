Nine Aussies to make the cut at Senior PGA

25 May 2024 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

Richard Green continues to lead the Australian contingent at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, where eight of his fellow countrymen will make the cut and England’s Richard Bland leads at the halfway mark.

Sharing the lead after round one, it was an up-and-down day for Green on Friday at Harbor Shores, where he mixed five birdies with the same number of bogeys for an even par 71 and 7-under total.

The Victorian shares sixth place, five shots back of Bland, who signed for a second round 66 to lead American Scott Dunlap by one at the year’s second major for the over-50 crowd on a day when weather halted play and Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 15 th career hole-in-one.

Playing his first year on the PGA TOUR Champions, Queenslander Michael Wright had the best round of the day for of the 14 strong Australian group, with his 4-under 67 lifting him into a share of 11 th alongside Scott Hend, who signed for a second straight 68 to be 6-under.

Greg Chalmers needed the same number of shots as Hend on day two to be a shot further back in joint 13 th , with Stuart Appleby and Mark Hensby tied 20 th on 3-under the next best.

Making his senior golf debut after topping the qualifying school and waiting for his 50 th birthday, Cameron Percy is at 1-under and in a tie for 34 th , while Wisconsin based club pro Mick Smith on even par will also be through to the final 36 holes once the cut is made on Saturday morning when the final groups complete the second round.

David McKenzie set to make the cut on the number of 2-over, with Fijian Vijay Singh also scraping through thanks to a final hole birdie to jump back inside the top half of the field.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is live on .

Australasian Scores

T6 Richard Green -7 T11 Michael Wright -6 T11 Scott Hend -6 T13 Greg Chalmers -5 T20 Stuart Appleby -3 T20 Mark Hensby -3 T34 Cameron Percy -1 T41 Mick Smith EV T60 David McKenzie +2 T60 Vijay Singh +3 T70 John Senden +2 T86 Steve Allan +4 T86 Michael Long +4 T95 Rod Pampling +5 T126 David Bransdon +9 T133 Brad Burns +11 WD Michael Campbell