New venues for two women's tournaments

Get set for a spectacular showcase of women's golf as two of Australia's most prestigious championships return to the national sporting stage in early 2025 with fresh new dates and exciting venues. For the first time, the historic Wollongong Golf Club will host the 2025 Women's NSW Open, while the stunning Coffs Harbour Golf Club on the NSW North Coast will be the stage for the Australian Women's Classic. The stakes are high with each tournament offering a lucrative $500,000 prize purse. The Women's Professional Golf Association Tour of Australasia (WPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET) will co-sanction both, adding even more prestige to the 72-hole championships.

After the recent announcement of the return of the WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove on March 6-9, a three-week stretch of WPGA Tour events co-sanctioned with the LET has been created.

The Australian Women’s Classic will take place from March 13-16 with Wollongong on the NSW South Coast to take centre stage from March 20-23. Supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and the Department of Regional NSW, over 130 of the world's best female golfers from around 40 countries will battle it out at these two iconic venues in what promises to be two unforgettable weeks for players and fans alike. Mr Paul Scully MP, Member for Wollongong and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, was delighted to announce the dates and venues for the two prestigious women’s tournaments. “This is the first time that Wollongong City will be hosting the Women’s NSW Open and what a wonderful opportunity to showcase our region to the world. “We look forward to welcoming this premier event to Wollongong in 2025 and seeing some of the best female golfers in the world battle it out against the backdrop of the stunning Wollongong coastline.” The back-to-back tournaments offer a fantastic opportunity for players, their families, and supporters to explore the beauty and charm of regional NSW. With an expected influx of visitors, both locations are set to receive a significant economic boost. Players, family supporters, and tournament officials will be in town for several nights at each venue. And for those who can't be there in person, fear not—both tournaments will be broadcast live, reaching fans across Australia and Europe. Whether you're watching from the gallery or tuning in from afar, you won't want to miss a moment as these elite athletes compete for glory on the international stage. Mr Stuart Fraser, Golf NSW Chief Executive Officer, said the organisation looked forward to showcasing some of the brightest talent in women's professional golf. “Golf NSW, with the support of the NSW Government, is thrilled to be able to bring the Women's NSW Open to two fabulous venues like Wollongong and Coffs Harbour next year,” Mr Fraser said. “It will be exciting to watch some of the sport's best female athletes from around the globe competing in regional NSW for two of Australia's most prestigious championships.” Karen Lunn, CEO of the WPGA Tour of Australasia, said the tournaments were an unprecedented opportunity for players to compete against world-class opposition on home soil. “Competing for over $1 million on some of NSW's most esteemed regional courses is a game-changer for women's golf in Australia," Lunn remarked. “This level of competition and reward is instrumental in advancing the sport and inspiring the next generation of female golfers.” With the continued co-sanctioning of the Ladies European Tour (LET), a strong international field, including many Olympians, is expected at the back-to-back NSW tournaments. “New South Wales has a strong connection to the LET and its players,” said Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas. “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Golf NSW and the WPGA Tour of Australasia and we thank the NSW Government for their vision in welcoming our international players.” “We know that the Women’s NSW Open and the Australian Women's Classic will be extremely popular stops on tour and will serve as important examples of how sport can inspire participation and build community.” Details 2025 Women's NSW Open Host Venue: Wollongong Golf Club Dates: March 20 - 23rd, 2025 Prize Fund: $500,000 (Min) First held in 2006, the tournament has been the catalyst for some of the brightest stars in the game to begin their careers, while for others, victory in the Women's NSW Open helped underline their legacy to the sport. Dame Laura Davies, widely acknowledged as one of Women's golf's greatest-ever players, lifted the trophy in 2008. Former women's world number one and the 2024 Olympic champion, Kiwi Lydia Ko, won her first women's professional event at the age of 13 in the 2012 Women's NSW Open. Two players have successfully defended their women's NSW Open Crown, New South Wales' Sarah Oh in 2009 & 2010, while England's Meghan MacLaren successfully defended her 2018 Crown (won at Coffs Harbour) with a hard-fought victory at Queanbeyan in 2019. The Australian Women's Classic Host Venue: Coffs Harbour Golf Club Date: March 13 - 16th 2025 Prize Fund: $500,000 (Min) After six successful years at Bonville Golf Resort, Coffs Harbour Golf Club will host the Australian Women's Classic for the first time. An immaculate 27-hole championship course in the idyllic surrounds of the Coffs Coast, Coffs Harbour Golf Club prides itself on "big city standards with friendly small-town charm." Past Champions: 2018: Celine Boutier (Fra) 2019: Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) 2020: Steph Kyriacou (AUS) 2022: Meghan MacLaren (ENG) 2023: Breanna Gill (AUS) 2024: Jess Whitting (WA), Nicole Broche Hestrup (DEN), Peiying Tsai (TPE)* *play abandoned after one round due to rain.

The 2025 Women’s NSW Open / Australian Women’s Classic is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.