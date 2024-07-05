New venue, record prize purse for NSW Open

05 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

The 2024 NSW Open is set to shine when it heads to the magnificent Murray Downs Golf and Country Club in the NSW south-west from November 14 to 17, with Australia’s best golfers competing for a record-setting purse of $800,000.

Last held in March 2023, the NSW Open will also return to the spring/summer window for the first time in five years. This tournament and the entire men’s regional Open series is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, was thrilled to announce this year’s prize purse and tournament date. “This year’s NSW Open presents a fantastic opportunity for us to ensure the tournament maintains its standing as the most prestigious State Championship on the Australian golf calendar.” “Rich River proved to be a fabulous venue for last year’s Championship, and the crowds we saw throughout the week proved how thirsty the public are for elite tournament golf. We know Murray Downs will be just as successful,” Mr Fraser added. Defending champion, Victoria’s David Micheluzzi, confirmed his status as one of the sport’s rising stars with his victory at Rich River. The win propelled him to the 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit crown and a DP World Tour card for 2024. With the NSW Open returning to a pivotal date on the calendar, this year’s champion could easily end up following in the footsteps of the Victorian. PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, said the NSW Open would be a major highlight of the 2024/25 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season. “The NSW Open has a wonderful history with an outstanding list of past champions, and we’re looking forward to seeing who adds their name to the trophy at Murray Downs, one of the wonderful courses we have in our regional areas,” Mr Kirkman said.“It will kick off three huge weeks for our Tour, leading into the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. “We are very appreciative of the NSW Government and Golf NSW’s outstanding ongoing support of our Tour and professional golf in general as we continue to grow the game across our region.” Tournament Facts Host venue: Murray Downs Golf and Country Club Dates: 14 – 17 November 2024 Prize fund: AU$800,000 (Min) Website: