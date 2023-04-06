New partnership to expand digital services for golf clubs and members in Australia

06 Apr 2023 | Industry news |

Golf Australia has confirmed its commitment to enriching the digital experience for golfers and golf clubs around the country by announcing a new partnership with golf technology platform, DotGolf.

Following an exhaustive process of review and consideration, DotGolf has been chosen to deliver an expanded technology offering, including a new handicapping and club management platform.

In time, new systems will replace Golf Australia’s existing GOLF Link and provide a broad range of digital tools for clubs, facilities, administrators, golfers, and fans.

The announcement aligns with key objectives that emerged from the inaugural Australian Golf Strategy (2022-2025) and which included a commitment to build digital assets and services that support the increasing needs of industry stakeholders.

Since the launch of this strategy, Golf Australia has undertaken a root and branch review into its digital operations and technology services.

Under this new arrangement, DotGolf will deliver significant components of a plan designed for engagement and improved services to Australia’s golfers.

DotGolf is a golf technology business - a 100% owned subsidiary of Golf New Zealand - and is currently operating in multiple markets, including England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand.

Over the next two years, MSL will continue to provide GA and the Australian golf community with its high-quality digital services. We are grateful for the role that MSL has, and continues to play, in supporting our handicap system and servicing Australian golf clubs.

James Sutherland, Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with DotGolf to expand on the technology offering that we provide clubs, facilities, and the 430,000 plus handicap golfers across the country.

“The partnership will serve the needs of our core members - clubs, facilities, and those that manage these facilities - by upgrading platforms and digital solutions to enable business growth and time-saving measures.

“We want to create first-class experiences for all golfers in this country. DotGolf has a track record of delivering a broad range of cutting-edge services to golfers around the world – and we look forward to seeing the role they play in delivering a broad digital offering.

“MSL has been an outstanding contributor to golf in Australia – and over the next couple of years, they will continue to provide the digital services that our industry has come to expect and rely on. We look forward to working with the MSL team through this transition period.”

Dean Murphy, Golf New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Golf Australia to deliver a range of digital products and services for golfers and golf clubs. While DotGolf serves a growing range of international markets, we are particularly pleased to be starting work with Golf Australia and bring their strategic ambitions to life.”