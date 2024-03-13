Mini golf course offers a new experience in Burswood Park

13 Mar 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Participation |

Golf has returned to Burswood Park in Perth after Matagarup Mini Golf opened for business in the shadow of Optus Stadium.

A project from the team behind Matagarup Zip + Climb, the 18-hole mini golf course promises to deliver “a premium experience set amongst native landscaping and the stunning backdrop of Perth City”.

The course is located between The Camfield pub and the Matagarup Zip + Climb office, with the design inspired by Western Australian landscapes, including the Nambung Pinnacles.

Local artists have been employed to provide stunning sculptures, with the site also featuring a large stream that meanders around the course and more than 30 mature native trees.

General Manager Ryan Zaknich said: “Matagarup Mini Golf offers a unique and challenging 18-hole mini golf experience in the heart of Perth. We have designed the course to ensure it is accessible to all, with nine of the 18 holes being wheelchair accessible.

“Our goal is to help activate the parklands and areas around the stadium beyond event days, giving people another reason to come and visit this spectacular part of Perth.”

Matagarup Mini Golf will also include an event space and licenced kiosk (pending). A clubhouse is in the process of being constructed beside the course, which is due to open later in the year.

Burswood Park was once home to Perth’s oldest golf course, but it was closed down in 2013 to make way for the construction of Optus Stadium and a new hotel.

“Bringing golf back to Burswood signals a new era of family fun – and an activity that can be enjoyed year-round, with people of all ages and abilities,” Zaknich added.

