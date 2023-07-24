New junior course at Yallourn to inspire AGF scholars

24 Jul 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

With a vision to inspire and nurture young players while making the game more accessible and enjoyable for beginners, Yallourn Golf Club in country Victoria has launched a new junior and beginner golf course. For five girls who have received an Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf scholarship at the club, the timing of this new playing opportunity is impeccable. "Being a shortened and modified version of the pre-existing course, our new junior and beginner course presents a fantastic opportunity for juniors to take their first steps in golf," said Paul Buchanan, golf coach at Yallourn. "Our scholarship girls are all extremely keen to get on-course and play. "So much so, that all five girls have obtained a handicap in the first six months of their scholarship." Not only will the girls be enjoying the modified course, but their mothers too. "We also run beginner women's sessions on a Sunday," said Buchanan. "It has been wonderful seeing some of the girl's mothers come along, and better yet, the girls helping their mums at the session!" Buchanan understands firsthand the importance of the scholarship program for girls, having his own daughter involved last year. "The highlight for my daughter was simply hanging around girls her age and having fun. "This is the ethos for our sessions. "We don't put too much pressure on the girls. We simply develop them in a supportive, fun, and relaxed environment." The club 'looks forward to inviting golf enthusiasts of all ages and skill level to enjoy the modified course'. "We look forward to hosting a range of events and providing exceptional experiences that will leave lasting memories for our members, visitors, and the wider community," said Buchanan.