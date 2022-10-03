New era for Oakbank GC

03 Oct 2022 | Industry news |

More than 100 members, guests and sponsors of the Oakbank Golf Club gathered recently to formally usher in a new era in the history of South Australia’s second-oldest golf club.

In conjunction with the annual Simon Tolley Wines Ambrose Day, the club held a formal dedication of a new entrance wall and unveiling of a new entrance driveway sign.

Club President, Bruce Macky said:

“In 1892 the Oakbank Golf Club was formed, playing at the Onkaparinga racecourse on land belonging to J and AG Johnston. In 1893 the racecourse was purchased by the Onkaparinga Racing Club and the Golf Club continued to use this land and facilities to play golf.

“In 1994 the club moved to the current Smith Street course and rented and subsequently leased from the Johnston Family until 2015.

“In 2015, the club had an opportunity to own the course outright and whilst financially sound, would not have been able to go ahead with the purchase if not for the financial support of long-time club members Ron and Enid Wenzel and their family.”

The entrance road to the course has been named “Wenzel Drive” in recognition of the outstanding contribution the Wenzel family have made to the Oakbank Golf Club over many years. The new sign, constructed by past president Dick Weeks, was unveiled by Mark Wenzel on behalf of the family.

The stone entrance wall, constructed by club members Norm Raggatt and John Gillott, is situated on the new boundary to the course following the realignment of adjacent building blocks. It symbolises a significant milestone in the history of the Oakbank Golf Club – a club that now plays on its own course!

Membership continues to grow and Oakbank members, visitors and green fee players can look forward to enjoying playing on the best nine-hole course in SA for many years to come.