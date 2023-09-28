New Chair appointed for Golf Australia

28 Sep 2023 | Golf Australia | Industry news |

The Golf Australia (GA) Board has appointed experienced director and businessman Peter Margin as the Chair of Golf Australia, effective from today (September 28).

Margin succeeds Andrew Newbold who earlier this year announced he would be finishing his successful term as Chair after almost four years in the role and more than five years as a director.

The outgoing Newbold oversaw golf in a transformational period for the game, highlighted by the move of GA to the Australian Golf Centre and the delivery of the first industry strategy for the game between its peak bodies, along with guiding the organisation through Covid-19 and the transition of CEOs.

With the strategy now in full flight and golf continuing to experience a boom in participation and interest, Margin brings more than 40 years of business experience to the sport, most recently as Executive Chairman for beverage giant Asahi from 2016-2020 during the acquisition of Carlton United Breweries and currently as the Deputy Chairman of Bega Cheese among other director position of ASX listed companies.

A passionate golf fan and participant from a young age, Margin said he was honoured to serve the game.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to be joining the Golf Australia Board as its Chair,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the Board for entrusting me with the important responsibility of this position and I look forward to the role in supporting the game and the sport’s extraordinary growth trajectory.

“Andrew Newbold has done an outstanding job as Chair during a transformational time for the sport, and I’m privileged to be handed the leadership baton in both a successful and critical time for golf.

“Golf is one of the world’s great sports and plays an important part in so many people’s lives. As custodians of golf in Australia, our responsibility is to serve the game and its golfers, and to ensure golf presents as an inviting and inclusive sport for everyone in this country.”

Outgoing Chair Andrew Newbold said Golf Australia was in a strong position to continue to move the game forward.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as a member of the Golf Australia Board and a huge honour to be the Chair of an organisation which has such a positive influence on so many Australians,” Newbold said.

“The collaborative effort that now exists across Australian Golf is exceptional and is one of several reasons why the outlook for golf in this country is so positive.

“It’s been a thrill to work with such a great team of people across all areas of the game, including James Sutherland who’s an outstanding CEO and the broader executive team who work tirelessly for the sport.

“I wish Peter and the Golf Australia Board all the best, knowing Australian Golf has a clear strategic direction and a great group of people leading our sport.”

Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland paid tribute to Newbold and the impact he has had on the game.

“On behalf of the Golf Australia management team and the Golf Australia Board, I’d like to thank Andrew for his contribution to the game having led Golf Australia through an important transformational period.

“His guidance and direction throughout his tenure, including dealing with challenging external factors such as Covid and the cancelation of tournaments cannot be underrated. “The strong working relationship with the PGA of Australia is a product of his tenure, and the strategic alignment with PGA, WPGA and other industry bodies sees a sport that is growing and working together like never before.

“We wish Andrew, his wife Sarah and his family all the best for the future.”

About the process

The search for the Golf Australia (GA) Chair position has been an extensive six-month process undertaken by the Nominations Committee, headed by independent chair Kevin Chandler, leading to today’s announcement of Peter Margin as GA Chair.

This includes actively seeking expressions of interest for the role via external channels, extended interviews by the Committee with shortlisted candidates and final recommendation of a select number of individuals that were interviewed by the entire GA Board.

At the completion of this process and in accordance with the GA Constitution, the Board has determined that Peter Margin be appointed as a director and elected as GA Chair.