Neangar Park Golf Club (VIC)

The Neangar Park Golf Club was founded in 1931 on an undulating and well-vegetated site. The course itself has undergone many changes throughout its history, the most significant being the conversion from Sand to Grass Greens in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The current course layout has remained relatively loyal to the original layout; testament to the playability and challenge posed by the variety of holes that make up the eighteen holes of Neangar Park. The course is consistently presented to a high standard with excellent Santa Ana couch fairways, bent grass greens and a combination of rye, fescue, native grasses and gravelly bare areas making up the rough. New members, visitors and green fee players are most welcome, and will be well looked after by the fully stocked Pro Shop.

7 Averys Road
Eaglehawk VIC 3556

03 5446 8223
https://www.neangarparkgc.com/cms
