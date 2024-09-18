NBL boss announced as keynote speaker for Golf Summit

18 Sep 2024 | Industry News |

National Basketball League CEO David Stevenson will join legendary rugby league figure Billy Slater as keynote speakers at this year's Golf Summit.

As CEO of the fastest growing sports league in Australia and New Zealand, Stevenson is an expert in driving growth, engaging new audiences and customers, and the crucial role of commercial operations in sport.

Stevenson began his role as NBL CEO in May 2023, and has brought to the league a wealth of leadership experience from various roles including General Manager of Operations at the AFL, CEO of the Western Bulldogs, and Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Markets at Nike.

At the Golf Summit on October 16-17, Stevenson will speak to this experience and the skills and systems he has implemented at the NBL to see record growth in broadcast, attendance, digital and media metrics.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland welcomed the announcement of Stevenson joining the Summit as a keynote speaker.

"David Stevenson has a unique perspective on the Australian sports industry, having worked and experienced success in both the AFL and basketball worlds," said Sutherland.

"Sporting bodies compete for people’s leisure time and we can all learn from each other. I am delighted David will be able to share his keys for success at this year's Golf Summit."

The Golf Summit is run by Australian Golf’s peak bodies - the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia - to bring the industry together to engage and influence key decision makers to lead, grow and innovate Australian golf.

Attendees will have the chance to network, share ideas, strategies and best practices to take back to their business to help drive growth and success.

A highlight of the Summit will be the diverse range of panel sessions addressing critical business outcomes within the industry, including championing change for women and girls in golf, along with the impact of technology on golf coaching.

The two-day conference will also feature sessions on promoting diversity and inclusion, talent retention and management, biodiversity and sustainability in golf, and leveraging social media for commercial success.

Confirmed speakers for the 2024 Golf Summit

NRL legend and Queensland Maroons Coach, Billy Slater

NBL CEO, David Stevenson

Former PGA Tour caddie, Steve Williams

World-renowned PGA Professional, Will Robins

Paralympian, Elle Steele

Richmond Football Club triple-premiership player, Bachar Houli

PING VP Engineering, Dr Paul Wood

CEO PGA of Australia, Gavin Kirkman

CEO Golf Australia, James Sutherland

CEO WPGA Tour of Australasia, Karen Lunn

Deputy General Manager - 13th Beach Golf Links, Sally McKenna

2023 PGA National Coach of the Year – Game Development, Asha Flynn

General Manager - Pacific Golf Club, Amber Williams

PGA Professional - Golf coach and golf educator, Hugh Marr

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Monina Gilbey

Biodiversity and Sustainability expert, Kate Torgersen Lecturer - The University of Melbourne, Emma Power

The Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.