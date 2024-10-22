National Order of Merit winners named

22 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

The 2024 Golf Australia Order of Merit winners have been confirmed with Queenslander’s Billy Dowling and Ella Scaysbrook from New South Wales taking out the men’s and women’s open-age titles.

For the 19-year-old Dowling, it is the second consecutive year of taking the Order of Merit trophy on the men’s side.

The Surfers Paradise product won the South Australian Amateur and the Pacific Harbour Amateur in 2024 and was runner-up at the Avondale Amateur.

Scaysbrook, 18, a former NSW Junior Amateur champion, won the Women’s NSW Open Qualifying Series in 2024 as well as the Rene Erichsen Salver and was third at the NSW Amateur.

In the junior section, Michelle Bang, 17, from Concord Golf Club in Sydney was the winner of the girls’ Order of Merit, having won both the NSW and Victorian Junior Amateur championships in 2024.

The boys’ title went to Queenslander Chase Oberle, 16, who was a prolific winner in 2024 (Queensland Junior Amateur, Gary Player Classic, Victorian Junior Open, South Australian Junior Masters).

In the senior section, Gemma Dooley from New South Wales secured the Order of Merit for women with her triumph at the Australian Senior Amateur at Links Lady Bay last week, pipping last year’s winner Nadene Gole at the finish line.

Southport Golf Club’s Brad Dowling won the men’s title on the back of his Queensland Senior Amateur victory.

The men's and women's Order of Merit winners will receive the Ross Herbert Trophies.

Click for full OOM results