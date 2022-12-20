Nakatani, Florimo win Queensland OOM crowns

20 Dec 2022 | Amateur golf |

William Florimo and Haruhi Nakatani have been recognised as Queensland’s best performing amateur golfers, topping the state’s 2022 Order of Merit (OOM).

Nakatani, 17, from Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, won two of her six events this year and chalked up three additional top-five results. She joins last years winner Rhianna Lewis as winning the South Pacific Ladies Open Classic and topping the state's Order of Merit in the same season.

Nakatani’s other win at the Wayne Grady Cup kept her ahead of a chasing pack which included Grace Rho, Sarah Hammett, Justice Bosio, Shyla Singh and Rhianna Lewis.

Florimo, 23, based at Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane, jumped out the blocks with three straight wins to start the year and never looked back. The talented left hander claimed victory in the EG Oxenford Plate, Dave Mullen Jug and the FNQ Open Championship to finish in front of Quinnton Crocker, James Goffman, Billy Dowling, Tyler Duncan & Harry Takis.

Nakatani also finished atop the girls' OOM, while Harry Takis won the boys'. Takis has made an impressive comeback from injury in 2023, having three wins with a 5 th place finish being his worst result for the year. Nakatani went back-to-back in the QLD Junior and more recently joined her brother as a winner of the Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Senior Winners

Men's Scratch Winner – Brad Dowling ( )

Men's Scratch Runner-Up - Ian Frost ( )

Women's Scratch Winner – Claire Jackson ( )

Women's Scratch Runner-Up - Joanne Collins ( )

Men's Nett Winner – Colin Hallam (Redcliffe)

Men's Nett Runner-Up - Peter Martin ( )

Women's Nett Winner – Shirley Dean ( )

Women's Nett Runner-Up - Lee-Anne Barnes ( )

Super Senior Men's Winner – Eugene Nix ( )

Super Senior Men's Runner-Up - Padge Singh ( )

Super Senior Women's Winner – Karen Collings ( )

Super Senior Women's Runner-Up - Di Paez ( )