Nakatani and Oberle dominate Queensland Junior Amateur

28 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Local Queenslander Chase Oberle, and Haruhi Nakatani who plays her golf just across the border in New South Wales, have both stormed home to claim the titles at this year's Queensland Junior Amateur at Nudgee Golf Club.

Nakatani, from Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club, was the standout player the whole week. With scores of 75-71-69-76, Nakatani finished at 1-under, 11-shots ahead of runner-up Sarah Hammett.

Nakatani's 4-under 69 in the third round was the low-round of the week on the girl's side of the draw, and enabled her to separate herself significantly from the field.

Oberle was able to pull away from the field in similar fashion earlier in the week, recording scores of 69-68-70-70 to finish at 11-under for the championship, 7-shots ahead of runner-up and fellow Queenslander Miles Romagnoli.

His success this week bodes well for The Brisbane Golf Club member, who is part of the Australian team heading to play against the US next week.