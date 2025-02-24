Much more than golf at award-winning Redland Bay

24 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

While the sprawling 18-hole layout at Redland Bay Golf Club holds its own, it is the club's off-course activities that have been capturing attention and earning national awards.

Located 40km south-east of the Brisbane CBD, Redland Bay was recognised as the Best Wedding Venue in the Golf and Country Club category at the Australian Wedding Awards held at Crown in Melbourne earlier this month.

In a huge night for the club, it also came second in the Licensed Club category and placed top five in the Ceremony Venue & Wedding Planner/Coordinator sections.

Redland Bay's General Manager Paul Fitzpatrick said while the team was pleasantly surprised to receive the award, it was deserved for the effort that has been put in.

"The team are very good at it and very passionate about it," he said.

"Our Weddings, Events & Operations Manager Chelsea's very good at her job in doing the decorating, the greeting of the bride when they arrive on the day, the meetings with the bride prior.

"The location we have sits right beside the bay. One of our ceremony locations actually overlooks Modern Bay which is a lovely spot.

"The other two are down around the lake beside the ninth green and first tee. It's a nice little atmosphere around the clubhouse."

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Redland Bay has put a major focus on not just weddings but its function offering as a whole.

"Our functioning income is probably 30% of our food and beverage income for the club, so it's a significant contributor," Fitzpatrick said.

"We've had a lot of inquiries since we won this award, but generally we do somewhere between 40 and 50 weddings a year.

"We're probably looking at forward estimates now. We'll probably jump up sort of 60 to 70 by July or June next financial year."

The strong membership base at Redland Bay is thrilled with the award, and proud to be recognised as the best in the country.

"We've had a lot of feedback from our members, a lot of positive feedback," said Fitzpatrick.

"A lot of people are grabbing Chelsea every time she walks out in the clubhouse and congratulating us.

"It's good for the team too. It brings the team together and they're all proud of it as well."

