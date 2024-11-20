Moutai, Scotts join the action of Aussie golf’s majors

20 Nov 2024 | Partnerships | Tournaments |

Prestige liquor brand Moutai and Australia’s premier garden and lawncare specialist Scotts Lawncare have signed on as first-time partners of Australian golf’s major championships.

Known as China’s “national liquor”, Moutai will be an event partner at both the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland (November 21-24) and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the famed Melbourne Sandbelt (November 28-December 1).

As part of their presence at the Open, the company’s flagship “Flying Fairy” baijiu will be available to sample at both Royal Queensland and Kingston Heath golf clubs across the four days of competition in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Dan Zhao, Brand and Marketing Manager of Moutai Australia, said: ‘Moutai is excited to deepen its presence in the Australian market, where an increasing number of consumers are discovering the unique craftsmanship of our 2000-year-old spirit.

“As Moutai continues to grow globally, we are proud to sponsor the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open, a partnership that reflects our commitment to excellence, precision, and tradition.

“Much like the game of golf, Moutai embodies the artistry and dedication that goes into mastering one’s craft. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with Australians who appreciate both fine spirits and the rich cultural heritage that Moutai represents.

“This is just the beginning of a new chapter for Moutai in Australia, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences with our community.”

Meanwhile, Scotts Lawncare will be taking golf fans to their “happy place” at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The on-site activation from Australia’s premier garden and lawncare specialist will be a feature of the elevated fan experience at the Open this year.

Scotts Happy Place, located in The 19th precinct at Kingston Heath, will reflect how much Aussies appreciate relaxing in their garden and highlight the synergies between taking care of your lawn and playing golf which both bring mental and physical wellbeing benefits.

Scotts Marketing Director Kerry Sephton said: “We’re excited to be a part of the Australian Open because we know that the golf community appreciates a beautiful healthy lawn.

“This world-class sporting event on the magnificent courses of Kingston Heath and The Victoria golf clubs is a demonstration of lawns at their very best and Scotts is here to help the home gardener to get a lush, healthy lawn to create their own Happy Place.”