Golf Course ID: 51008, 18 hole

The club was established in 1909 and is located on the northern edge of the city on Attamurra Road on what was once rolling sand hills. It is only five minutes from the City Centre of Mount Gambier, famous for its Blue Lake.

The 18 hole course is a par 72 measuring just over 6000m from the men’s blue tees with a slope rating of 129. Ladies have a par 73 course of 5200m with a slope rating of 125. The club has embraced the GA recommendation to encourage players of all abilities and has an 18 hole orange course measuring 3000m with a 62 par.

Elevated tees on many holes provide an excellent view over multiple parts of the course. None more so than the signature par 3 8th hole with a southerly view back to the Mt Gambier Centenary Tower.

Santa Ana couch fairways are generous but accuracy and placement are rewarded. Players will be impressed with the large greens that are the jewel in the crown. Greens are challenging but true and receive many complimentary comments.

In recent times the course committee have made several changes under the direction of Crafter and Mogford golf strategies who have prepared a detailed course enhancement program. This program includes amongst others the widening of fairways and removal of inappropriate tree plantings to improve turf development and playability.

The MGGC is picturesque with its blend of native and exotic trees, shrubs and native grasses, which continue to be planted out as per the course enhancement program, attracting an abundance of bird life and kangaroos.

A course to impress.