Mother’s Day on the course thanks to GreenSpace

14 May 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Women and girls |

As lunches and breakfasts in bed took place across Australia, some mums took up the opportunity to hit the golf course thanks to GreenSpace Management, who were also eager to give back.

Offering complimentary golf and equipment hire, GreenSpace welcomed mums into their four facilities on Mother's Day.

"In total, we had 22 mums enjoy complimentary golf on the day, in addition to a further 16 mums taking full advantage of complimentary clinics we hosted across the weekend," said National Operations Coordinator Matthew Doran.

"The weekend aimed to remove financial barriers which are often present within the game of golf and allow easy opportunity for mothers to enjoy a round of golf with family members in a casual and friendly environment.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for us to give back and say thank you to all mums within our community.

“We will continue to look further at ways in which we can increase female participation across all aspects of golf."

The management behind Freeway in Melbourne and Little Para in Adelaide, GreenSpace recently became the first off-course provider in the world to become a signatory to the R&A Women in Golf Charter, a commitment to improving golf for all women and girls.

Initiatives like these are allowing more Australians to experience golf in a fun and inclusive environment, and GreenSpace is paving the way for improving the sport within the women and girls’ space.