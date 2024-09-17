Moruya launches free memberships for new women members

17 Sep 2024 | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities |

With the number of women members at Moruya Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast sitting under 30, the club knew it had to do something drastic to spark some growth and help to ensure its sustainability.

So from October 1, Moruya will be offering free memberships to new women members, wiping the $870 yearly fee.

"We obviously need to grow our golf numbers, but it is also a great opportunity to try and get more women involved in golf at a younger age," Moruya General Manager Blair St Anne said.

"I spoke to another golf club that did this years ago, Southern Golf Club in Victoria.

"They said it was a good initiative and I think they retained about 50% of the women who tried it out."

Since Moruya put out an expression of interest in the membership offer, 55 women have registered to attend an information session this week.

"We weren't expecting that many, but who knows, we could get even more," said St Anne.

"It just keeps growing and growing every day. We're going to start in October and we might just keep running it until the end of the year.”

While having more women out on the course is one of the major goals of the initiative, St Anne is aware it can help all facets of the club.

"We're just trying to get more people through the door at the end of the day," he said.

"They'll probably buy a coffee or a couple of drinks at the end of their round, and then hopefully bring their family members along to the club too, husbands and partners."

Any additional women members off the back of this initiative would make it a success, but Moruya does have a big target in its sights.

"There wasn't a number in mind, but we are hoping to double our women's membership, so fingers crossed we can achieve that,” said St Anne said.

Click to find out more about Moruya and the women’s membership initiative.