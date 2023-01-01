Golf Course ID: 30712, 9 hole

Mortlake Golf Club is situated on the Hamilton Highway, 220 kilometres from Melbourne and 50 kilometres north east of the coastal city of Warrnambool. This very picturesque 9 hole grass greens course has fully watered greens and fairways. The Golf Course is now situated on the Northern Boundary of the Town. The club house is fully licensed and it is open 7 days a week from early afternoon until late. The course is situated within the town boundary within walking distance of the main street.