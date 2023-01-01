Banner

Golf Course ID: 30712, 9 hole

Mortlake Golf Club

Public course
Golf course

Mortlake Golf Club is situated on the Hamilton Highway, 220 kilometres from Melbourne and 50 kilometres north east of the coastal city of Warrnambool. This very picturesque 9 hole grass greens course has fully watered greens and fairways. The Golf Course is now situated on the Northern Boundary of the Town. The club house is fully licensed and it is open 7 days a week from early afternoon until late. The course is situated within the town boundary within walking distance of the main street.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Hopetoun Street
Mortlake VIC 3272

0418 995 478
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use